Legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away at 56

Sinead O'Connor the Irish singer known for her intense and beautiful voice, her political convictions and the personal tumult that overtook her later years, has died. She was 56 years old.O'Connor's recording of "Nothing Compares 2 U" was one of the biggest hits of the early 1990s. Her death was announced by her family. The cause and date of her death were not made public. The statement said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar responded to news about the singer's passing away, he wrote on Twitter, “Really sorry to hear of the passing of Sinéad O’Connor. Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music. Ar dheis Dé go Raibh a hAnam."She shot to fame with her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, and her cover of Prince's ballad Nothing Compares 2 U was an instant chart-topper from Europe to Australia. Connor was a non-conformist who shaved her head in response to pressure from record executives to look more conventionally glamorous. The singer had also opened up about her mental struggles in a 2017 Facebook video, in which she noted that she was staying alive for the sake of others and that if it was up to her, she'd be gone.