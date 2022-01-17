Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj has passed away. He was 83 when he breathed his last.

The news of his demise was confirmed toby one of his relatives.

It is being learned that Pandit Birju Maharaj had suffered a heart attack in the wee hours of Monday.

Pandit Birju Maharaj's grandson Swaransh Mishra, too, shared the unfortunate news on his social media.

"With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj Ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul.. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family," a note read on Swaransh's Instagram account.

Apart from being a renowned Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to several films.

For his remarkable contribution, the government of India had honoured him with the country's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 1986.

