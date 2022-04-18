Legendary Odia singer Prafulla Kar dies at 83, PM Modi mourns musician's demise

Legendary Odia singer and music director Prafulla Kar died at his Bhubaneswar residence due to age-related ailments.He was 83, and is survived by wife Manorama, sons Mahadip and Mahaprasad and daughter Sandhyadeepa. He complained of chest pain after having his dinner on Sunday night and died soon after at his Satya Nagar house. His family members were present with him when he breathed his last. Kar's funeral will be performed at Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri on Monday with full state honours.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar’s unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable. “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted. He was the only Odia music director to have won the Best Music Director in Odisha State Film Awards by the state government for a record six times. Apart from movies, he also composed music for numerous Odissi dance dramas and music CDs for the Government of Odisha.

