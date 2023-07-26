Legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Surinder Shinda, famous Punjabi singer and actor, passed away at DMC hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. He was 64. Had been on ventilator for the past many days.He had numerous hot songs like ‘Jatt Jeona Morh’, ‘Putt Jattan de’ and ‘Truck Billiya’.He had also appeared in Punjabi films like ‘Putt Jattan De’ and ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’. His real name was Surinder Pal Dhammi.

He is survived by son Maninder Shinda and hailed from Choti Ayali village in Ludhiana.As per the media reports, Shinda underwent a minor operation at Aurisan Hospital. However, post-surgery, he got an infection, and he suffered from breathing difficulty, thus he was admitted to the hospital.Shinda was born on May 20, 1959, in a Ramgharia Sikh family. The singer is popularly known for his Kali (chhand), and his popular songs include, Jeona Morh and Badla Le Layeen Sohneya are considered one of the biggest hits in Punjabi music.




