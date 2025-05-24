Legendary singer Billy Joel cancels tour after diagnosis with brain disorder

Los Angeles [US], May 24 : Legendary singer Billy Joel has cancelled all concerts after he was diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

On Friday, Joel's team took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans and followers.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," read a statement from Joel's team.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKAHmiERETO/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the statement further read.

His team added that the "Piano Man" singer is "thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Joel's upcoming tour included 17 shows in stadiums across North America and England. Fans will be automatically refunded for the canceled shows, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is described as a brain disorder where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles.

The news comes after Joel had postponed his tour for four months after surgery over an unspecified medical condition. "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said at the time, telling fans he's expecting a full recovery and that he'd be undergoing physical therapy with his doctors.

