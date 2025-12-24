Legends in one frame! Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and AP Dhillon's muddy farmhouse pic goes viral; fans react

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is just days away from his 60th birthday, and as his special day nears, fans and his close ones are making sure to celebrate the moment in their own ways.

Ahead of Bhaijaan's special day, his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to his Instagram account to share a picture that went viral in no time. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen posing with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and singer AP Dhillon. The trio was seen at Salman's farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.

The picture shows the three stars standing together after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) ride. Covered in mud, they appear relaxed and cheerful, giving fans a rare look at their off-screen bonding.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife)

Soon after Agnihotri posted the picture, fans chimed in in the comment section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote, "The legends Salman Khan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one frame." Another comment read, "Bhai log mud mein bhi unbeatable lag rahe! Salman bhai, Mahi, AP yeh bond legendary hai."

On the work front, Salman will be seen donning the Indian Army uniform in Apoorva Lakhia's directorial Battle of Galwan, which is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers died during the Galwan Valley clash on June 16, 2020, five years ago, while the Chinese side also faced heavy casualties.

Following the clashes, tensions between India and China rose, with the army deploying formations near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, and undertaking a range of activities such as surveying border areas to prevent "possible" Chinese aggression. Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor