Leighton Meester hints at return to music after 11-year hiatus

Washington DC [US], October 30 : Actor and singer Leighton Meester hinted at a return to music, over 11 years after releasing her debut album, Heartstrings, according to E! News.

'Heartstrings' is the debut studio album by singer-songwriter and actress Leighton Meester. It was released on October 28, 2014.

"I'm just about ready," said Leighton, adding, "But it's a lot. It takes a lot, so I don't know. I'll do it eventually."

Leighton is focusing on her TV projects, which include her recent appearance on Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' and her role as Alyssa in 'I Love LA', which premieres on HBO Max November 2, co-starring Rachel Sennott, Josh Hutcherson, Jordan Firstman, and Odessa A'zion.

'I Love LA' is an upcoming comedy TV series created, written by, and starring Rachel Sennott for HBO.

For Leighton, shooting the comedy series was a memorable experience from the very first day.

"My first day of the first episode, we had a night shoot with a stripper," Leighton recalled, quipping, "I got a long, long, all-night-long lap dance," as quoted by E! News.

Leighton, who shares a 10-year-old daughter, Arlo, and a 5-year-old son with husband Adam Brody, revealed that she's gearing up for some quality time with her family on Halloween.

"I love Halloween," Leighton shared. "I love decorating. We do all the presents and all this stuff. It's really fun. We have kids, so it's extra special and sweet."

When talking about why she took an 11-year hiatus from music, Leighton previously shared, "I just didn't feel like I sang that well in those songs," she said in May. "That's why I stopped doing that style of songwriting, because I didn't feel really good when I would sing it."

Leighton added, "That was something that I figured out in my 20s," as quoted by E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor