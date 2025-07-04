Lenny Henry to be honoured with Edinburgh Outstanding Achievement award

Los Angeles [US], July 4 : Actor-comedian Lenny Henry is all set to be honoured with the Edinburgh Outstanding Achievement award

As per Deadline, he will be recognized for a 50-year career "that has helped shape the landscape of British television and culture," the fest said.

Henry has appeared in the likes of The Rings of Power, Broadchurch, The Syndicate, Chef! and The Witcher: The Blood Origin, as well as stage performances including The Comedy of Errors at The National, Fences at the Duchess Theatre and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui at the Donmar Warehouse.

On this honour, Henry said, "I'd like to thank the Edinburgh TV Festival and all who sail in her for this magnificent honour. I'm very humbled to receive it and will wear a kilt and go commando to celebrate. Excelsior. Big love."

Henry is also the co-founder of Comic Relief, which has raised more than £1B (USD 1.37B) for global causes since 1985, and he has established a centre for Media Diversity at Birmingham City University.

