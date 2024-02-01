Lenny Kravitz says ex Lisa Bonet will never leave his heart, soul, spirit

Los Angeles [US], February 1 : American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz and American actor Lisa Bonet who got divorced in 1993 after five years of marriage still remain inseparable, according to People magazine.

Kravitz told People about their happy start and how their relationship survived their divorce.

"I am what I am because of our experience, because of everything that I was, everything that she was, and everything that came together," Kravitz was quoted as saying.

He added, "We consciously wanted to do that. It took time, believe me, but she is still a part of my life that will never leave my heart, my soul or my spirit. I am what I am because of our experience."

Kravitz and Lisa first met at the New Edition concert in 1985.

The actor became both his partner and muse, influencing his celebrated debut album 'Let Love Rule' and the bohemian image that accompanied it, as per People.

"I had moved in with Lisa, and brought my instruments and things, but somehow forgot my comb. I never planned on dreading, but after a few months my hair was matting," he said of his signature locks.

"Lisa was like, 'Keep it. It looks good.'"

Kravitz reportedly spent some time in the actress's shadow, being called 'Mr. Bonet' by the press, but the success of his first two albums propelled him to stardomand turned him into a sex symbol.

"I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, this is sexy.' I was just living and doing," he said.

"I was married to the most beautiful woman on the planet, incredible inside and out, and I wasn't paying attention to that. I was paying attention to the music."

In 1988, they welcomed their daughter, Zoe. "We were quite the family," he said.

"We had our groove, expression, fashion. It was a beautiful time. The world Zoe's mom and I were creating, our family, it was about peace, love, and spirit."

"Again. Positive energy, God, spirit, light. This album is that," he said.

Even with the lead single 'TK421' and its internet-breaking music video, Kravitz stated that "the song's about making something better than it is."

He and Bonet are both quite knowledgeable about how to make things better. After the two ended their marriage (he claimed he was struggling emotionally, and they had married young), they attempted to keep their relationship healthy.

"The love doesn't leave you, but it has to find a new way to funnel itself into a new life," he said.

