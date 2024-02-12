Leo Woodall says 'The White Lotus' season 2 was like "one big holiday" for him

Washington [US], February 12 : Actor Leo Woodall will not soon forget his time on the set of 'The White Lotus' season two. The actor stated this week that his time on the show was like "one big holiday." He remembers his time on the set of the Mike White show as "the best of times," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was one of those shows where, because there were so many characters and so many storylines, there were so many days off," Woodall told People, adding that the free time meant he and his co-stars spent a lot of time vacationing together.

In season two of 'The White Lotus', Woodall played Jack, a British youngster who flirted with Haley Lu Richardson's Portia and helped his non-biological uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander) plan the murder of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya. The second season of Mike White's anthology show was filmed at a resort in Sicily, where the group stayed for several weeks in 2022.

"It does feel like a world away now," Woodall said of his time in Italy. "A lot of it was kinda just one big holiday."

Woodall was a newcomer to the acting world when he earned the role of 'White Lotus', which included Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, and Woodall's now-girlfriend, Meghann Fahy.

"It felt very much like a stars-aligned moment when I got [the job]," Woodall said.

The actor went on to recount a day when he and his castmates watched the Grand National horse race, where the horse he had gambled on won the race. "I was so excited, and Murray thought that I just won a million pounds," he said, calling it a "really funny moment."

"And when I told him that I hadn't put that much money on it, and it was just the glory I like, he was like, 'What the f?' He couldn't believe I was so happy just to win 10 quid," Woodall said.

He added, "I think most people would agree it was one of the best times ever. It was amazing."

After seasons in Hawaii and Italy, 'The White Lotus' season three is set to take place in Thailand, with season one returning star Natasha Rothwell alongside newcomers Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Nicholas Duvernay, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravicius, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

