Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates birthday with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, others

Washington [US], November 11 : Actor and film Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded party, reported Page Six.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 50th birthday today November 11.

From a young, promising talent to one of the most respected actors in the world, DiCaprio has built a cinematic legacy that is nothing short of legendary.

Known for his dedication to roles that often challenge both his talent and his physical limits, DiCaprio's career has spanned nearly three decades, with a diverse portfolio of films that showcase his ability to captivate audiences and critics alike.

He celebrated his birthday on Saturday night with friends and co-stars.

"The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu," and that, "the scene was nothing short of star-studded" with lots of the star's longtime collaborators.

The guests who were spotted at the party included DiCaprio's "Catch Me If You Can" director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, as well as "Killers of the Flower Moon" star Robert De Niro and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor Brad Pitt, who arrived early to join the celebration and attended with his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon.

DiCaprio's "The Revenant" co-star Edward Norton was also among the guests.

Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Robin Thicke and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo were also present.

'Titanic' actor's dad, George DiCaprio, with stepmother Peggy, and mom, Irmelin DiCaprio, with her husband, David Ward.

Also seen at the party was Benicio del Toro, along with model Cara Delevigne, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, rapper Tyga, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell and Emile Hirsch, reported Page Six.

