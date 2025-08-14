Leonardo DiCaprio regrets not accepting 'Boogie Nights' offer in 90s

Los Angeles [US], August 14 : Leonardo DiCaprio regrets turning down Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film 'Boogie Nights' nearly three decades ago.

According to Variety, DiCaprio was the first choice to play the lead character of Eddie Adams, which eventually went to Mark Wahlberg. DiCaprio had already committed his dates to 'Titanic,' which prompted him to refuse Anderson's offer.

In a recent interview, the 'Inception' star said, "My biggest regret is not doing 'Boogie Nights.' It was a profound movie of my generation. I can't imagine anyone but Mark in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It's ironic that you're the person (Anderson) asking that question about regrets, but it's true," as quoted by Variety.

According to the report, Anderson wanted to cast DiCaprio in 'Boogie Nights' after watching his performance in 'The Basketball Diaries.' It was the actor himself who suggested Wahlberg for the role.

Fast forward to the present, DiCaprio has finally joined forces with the filmmaker for 'One Battle After Another.' The film also features stars like Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Alana Haim, and Wood Harris, among others.

The trailer for 'One Battle After Another' was unveiled earlier this year. Said to be inspired by Thomas Pynchon's classic 1990 novel 'Vineland,' the trailer shows DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a revolutionary trying to save his daughter.

The film is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures under the banner of Ghoulardi Film Company Production.

It will be released on September 26, 2025.

'One Battle After Another' marks Leonardo DiCaprio's first starring role since his 2023 release, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' The Martin Scorsese film was nominated for 10 Oscars.

