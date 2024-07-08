Leonardo DiCaprio remembers 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau

Los Angeles [US], July 8 : Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has paid tributes to 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau, who passed away last week.

DiCaprio mourned the demise of Jon in a statement, Deadline reported.

"Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached. His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed," he wrote.

A day ago, DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Kate Winslet also remembered Jon. She described Jon as "the kindest and best of men."

"He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. Landau was a longtime producing partner to James Cameron. He worked with him in creating blockbusters 'Titanic' and 'Avatar'.

Last February, Landau recalled his first time working with Cameron when he was at Fox and assigned to the director's 1994 action comedy True Lies. "I think Jim was a little skeptical. He said, 'So I understand we're gonna get to be pretty good friends. Or maybe not,'" Landau told Deadline's Pete Hammond on 'Behind the Lens with a laugh'.

Landau was born in New York on July 23, 1960. His parents, Ely A. Landau and Edie Landau, owned Manhattan movie houses, founded the American Film Theater and produced more than a dozen films, including Long Day's Journey Into Night (1962), The Pawnbroker (1965), The Iceman Cometh (1973) and The Chosen (1981).

Landau received his first producer credit on Paramount's Campus Man (1987), then co-produced two Disney films, Joe Johnston's 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and Warren Beatty's 'Dick Tracy'.

Before his death, Landau was deeply involved in the making of the 'Avatar' sequels.

