'Les Miserables' goes on floors in Bordeaux

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : The shooting for French director Fred Cavaye's star-studded feature film adaptation of Les Miserables went on floors recently in Bordeaux, France.

As per Studiocanal , the filming began on July 17 and will continue through August before moving onto the Bry-sur-Marne studios in September, concluding in Paris this November, Deadline reported.

Vincent Lindon leads the cast in the role of Jean Valjean, the hero of Victor Hugo's 1862 classic novel who transforms from hardened ex-convict and parole breaker to benevolent industrialist.

Sharing the update, the studio released an image of the clapperboard registering the first day of the shoot with a crowd scene in the backdrop.

As revealed by Deadline in May, Lindon is joined in the ensemble cast by Tahar Rahim, Camille Cottin, Benjamin Lavernhe and Noemie Merlant.

Rahim (Madame Web, Monsieur Aznavour) will play Valjean's nemesis Inspector Javert, who becomes obsessed with tracking him down. Benjamin Lavernhe, seen recently in the French hit The Marching Band, and Call My Agent! star Camille Cottin, will appear as evil innkeepers Thenardier and Madame Thenardier. Merlant (Tar) will play the tragic figure of Fantine, whose daughter, Cosette, Valjean takes in as his own.

