Leslie Grace to play diver swallowed by whale in 'Propel'

Los Angeles, May 8 After landing Latin Grammy and Billboard nominations as a singer-songwriter, Leslie Grace turned heads for her debut movie role in Jon M. Chu's musical drama 'In the Heights' and sadly seen her superhero universe entrance as the lead in 'Batgirl' nixed by Warner Bros. accountants, she will next be taking on something completely different: the insides of a giant sperm whale.

The fast-rising Hollywood star is set to take the lead in survival thriller 'Propel', billed as "'Gravity' meets '127 Hours' underwater," from director Felipe Vargas ('Rosario') and about a diver's fight for survival after a boating accident leaves her for dead, reports 'Variety'.

Altitude has come on board for international sales and will introduce the project, described as a "pulse-pounding elemental thriller that will leave you breathless," to buyers in Cannes next week.

As per 'Variety', written by Jeremy Marwick and inspired by real events, 'Propel' will see Grace star as Kate Acosta, a commercial diver who is swallowed by a giant sperm whale during a routine commercial dive.

Trapped in a living prison and gasping for air, Kate must confront both real-life monsters of the deep and her inner demons as a desperate fight for survival and salvation unfolds.

As the synopsis read, "'Propel' is a white-knuckle thriller that explores family, resilience and rebirth."

The film will be produced by Javier Chapa ('Rosario', 'The Black Demon', 'Blue Miracle') and Phillip Braun ('Rosario', 'The Long Game') for Mucho Mas Media and Derrick Eppich for Empirical Evidence.

Cameras are due to roll later this year.

Grace is repped by CAA, Jose Behar, and 2PM Sharp. Felipe Vargas is repped by Verve, Magnolia Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

Alongside 'Propel', Altitude's Cannes slate includes SXSW hit 'Good Boy' from director Ben Leonberg; teen thriller 'Sweetness' from writer-director, Emma Higgins; high-concept spider thriller 'Arachnid' from the producers of the 'John Wick' franchise, 'In the Shadows', the inspirational true story of Ramla Ali, Nick Love's subversive rom-com 'Marching Powder', action thriller 'Turbulence' from the team behind 'No Way Up', Marianne Faithfull biopic 'Faithfull', Danny Cannon's high concept horror 'Obey', PG-13 horror 'Dangerous Games to Play' from the team behind 'Tarot' and 'The Pope's Exorcist' action-comedy 'The Honest Liar' starring Samuel L. Jackson; and contained thriller 'No Way Off'.

