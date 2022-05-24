Leslie Jones to lead voice cast of new Warner Bros Animation comedy series

Comedian and actor Leslie Jones will be leading the voice cast of an adult animated comedy series currently in early development at Warner Bros. Animation.

According to Variety, along with voicing the lead character of Plastic in the untitled series, she will also be an executive producer.

An insider has stated that this new show is not connected to the female-led take on the DC character Plastic Man that was reportedly in the works as a feature back in 2020, the outlet reported. As of now, no writer is associated with the project, nor any network. Plot details have also been kept under wraps.

Jones, who's a three-time Emmy nominee, is an accomplished actor and stand-up comedian.

She broke out during her time on 'Saturday Night Live', on which she was a writer and actor for multiple seasons before leaving the show in 2019 to star in other TV series including 'Our Flag Means Death', and 'Workaholics', among others, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

