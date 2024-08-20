Leslye Headland's 'The Acolyte' season 2 has been cancelled

Washington [US], August 20 : Leslye Headland's science fiction TV series 'The Acolyte' won't continue with a second season. Although season one concluded with cliffhangers, Lucasfilm has decided not to continue the 'Star Wars' series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show earned positive reviews after season one from the critics, however, the audience didn't respond well. It received negative reviews from several people who viewed it as "woke" and targeted Headland, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and cast of the series.

"Honestly, I feel sad that people would think that if something were gay, that that would be bad," said Headland earlier.

"It makes me feel sad that a bunch of people on the internet would somehow dismantle what I consider to be the most important piece of art that I've ever made," Leslye added.

The Acolyte follows a respected Jedi Master as he investigates a shocking crime spree, only to confront a dangerous warrior from his past. As they unravel a series of mysterious clues, they venture down a dark path where sinister forces lurk, challenging everything they know.

'The Acolyte' actor Amandla Stenberg strongly reacted to racial backlash on social media in June by sharing an original song.

"'The Acolyte' was set about 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. Stenberg played twin sisters Osha and Mae, separated in childhood; Osha was a former Padawan of a respected Jedi Master, whereas Mae held allegiances with the Dark Side," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series features Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Margarita Levieva, Lauren Brady, Leah Brady, Harry Trevaldwyn, and David Harewood.

The show concluded with a few intriguing plot lines and a suggestion that the character Yoda may return. However, reports claim that the viewership figures were insufficient to justify a second season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

