"Let us take inspiration from him": Vivek Oberoi lends his support to mega blood donation camp in Ahmedabad on PM Modi's birthday

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17 : Actor Vivek Oberoi on Wednesday said that on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, a mega blood donation drive has been organised by Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad to encourage people to come forward and contribute.

This year, it also aims to break its own Guinness World Record for blood donation, which it set in 2014.

Speaking about the campaign, Oberoi said, "In 2014, we entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of blood donations. Today, on Prime Minister Modi ji's 75th birthday, who is a yug purush and an immense source of inspiration for all of us, we are attempting to surpass that record. So today, let us take inspiration from that person who dedicated himself to the country, to the society, to the motherland, by donating blood and dedicating it to him."

The Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 is organised by Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) and the Ministry of Health in Ahmedabad, marking ABTYP Foundation Day and honouring Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's birthday this year.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday and the 61st foundation day of the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited "Mega Blood Donation Camp" themed "Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0" at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Oberoi called for Indian citizens to donate blood during the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0 in Ahmedabad on September 17, 2025. While talking to ANI, Oberoi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an inspiration for the youth of India. The ABTYP foundation day and the Prime Minister's Birthday fall on September 17. That's why we are organising a huge program in the Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad."

"If on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday we could do some social service like blood donation, organ donation, registration or any other selfless or beautiful act, then I think it will be the best way to commemorate him," added Vivek.

Oberoi portrayed the role of PM Narendra Modi in the biographical drama film titled 'PM Narendra Modi'. It was directed by Omung Kumar and was co-written by the actor Vivek Oberoi.

The film's plot was loosely based on the life of Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of India. It was released in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor