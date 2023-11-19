"Let's bring the cup home": Sunny Deol's message to Team India for World Cup final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Sunny Deol rooted for Team India, who are playing the World Cup final against five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium and shared a message for them.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of him, along with the caption, "Tough times create great men! Come on #TeamIndia we are all with you! Let's Bring the Cup Home #worldcup2023 #cwc23 #indvsaus #India #cricket."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz04ojDpqBv/?img_index=3

In the pictures, he can be seen wearing shades of blue.

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans chimed in the comment section with heart emojis.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking in the success of 'Gadar 2'.

Sunny's 'Gadar 2' has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947'.

Actor Aamir Khan is all set to produce this film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor