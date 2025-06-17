Let’s Do Our Small Bit to Make a Big Difference": Taapsee Pannu On Helping the Under Privileged

Taapsee Pannu isn’t just another name in Bollywood she’s a force of purpose wrapped in talent. Known for choosing strong, unconventional roles in films like Pink, Thappad, and Haseen Dilruba, she’s carved her space as an actor who speaks through her work. Whether it’s challenging gender norms on screen or using her platform to spark dialogue, Taapsee continues to break the mold not for applause, but for impact.

What sets her apart is her quiet but consistent commitment to causes beyond the camera. Taapsee has been working with Nanhi Kali, a foundation dedicated to girl child education, and is currently supporting the schooling of 100 young girls. Recently, she took to the streets of Delhi to distribute summer essentials to those braving the heat without the basics. Speaking about it, she said, “Love increases when u share it. Happiness increases when you share it. Privilege increases when u share it. There can be no specific day to start helping. No better day than today. No better time than NOW. Let’s do our small bit to make big difference in many lives….”

In an industry often driven by image and numbers, Taapsee Pannu reminds us of the power of purpose. She is that rare star who balances box office success with ground-level change, showing that true stardom lies not just in fanfare, but in using fame as a tool to uplift. With every film and every effort off-screen, she’s creating a legacy that goes far beyond cinema. On the workfront Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Gandhari.