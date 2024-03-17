LFW x FDCI: Arjun Rampal cheers for partner Gabriella as she showcases collection

Mumbai, March 17 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was seen in full support of his partner Gabriella Demetriades as she showcased her latest collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.

Arjun and their son Arik were also seen joining Gabriella’s showcase, which featured several beach-inspired outfits.

Talking about the collection, Demetriades said: “ I have been spending a lot of time in Goa and we live between Goa and Bombay. Have become kind of a beach girl.”

“There’s this really lovely moment when you’ve been on the beach the whole day, you’re sunburnt and your hair is all beach your hair is all beachy and then you go for a night out. My vision was girls coming right out of the beach in an elevated way,” she added.

Gabriella, who herself started as a model, added: “I had a lot of model friends walk today and want to be a spokesperson for models because they make the clothes look so incredible.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor