LFW X FDCI Day 5: Sushmita Sen dazzles in ivory saree, shares her wellness philosophy and ritual before walking the ramp

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Sushmita Sen stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, gracing the runway as the showstopper for designer Rashi Kapoor on Sunday.

The former Miss Universe showcased her confidence and elegance in a breathtaking white ivory saree adorned with sequins and paired with a striking strapless blouse, embodying the essence of modern Indian fashion.

Walking for Rashi Kapoor's debut collection, titled "Espiritu Libre," which translates to "Free Spirit," Sushmita exuded grace as she showcased the designer's vision inspired by the bold and vibrant Frida Kahlo.

The intricate detailing of her outfit, particularly the sweetheart neckline, beautifully accentuated her body, while a ruby pink necklace added a splash of colour, elevating her overall look.

During a press interaction, Sushmita shared her excitement about being the muse for Kapoor's first fashion show.

"You know what is really special is that I had no idea when she asked me to be her muse for the show... I said how many LFWs you have done, she said it is my very first one," Sushmita remarked, adding, "To be the showstopper for her very first LFW, and she has killed it..."

Rashi Kapoor also expressed her admiration for Sushmita, stating, "My collection is called 'Espiritu Libre,' inspired by Frida Kahlo, who is bold and vibrant. Sushmita is a true reflection of my inspiration. Who else but her? She is as bold, individual, and feminist as I could have asked for, so no one but her justifies my theme."

Sushmita also described the outfit as "sexy," emphasizing its modern appeal.

In a candid moment, Sushmita revealed her unique ritual before stepping onto the runway, "What I do backstage before walking in, I go 'Dugga, Dugga' because I want to come on to the ramp and own it."

Sushmita also touched on her wellness philosophy, emphasizing the importance of positivity in life, "When you are in a happy space, your diet, the environment, your friends, and people around you you choose them very carefully, so you create a very positive vibe."

On the professional front, Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed series "Aarya," which received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination.

The first part of the third season premiered in 2023, and the second half aired in February 2024.

