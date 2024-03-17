LFW x FDCI: Janhvi, Aditya Roy Kapoor lend a golden touch to Kalki show

Mumbai, March 17 Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur added sparkle to the luxurious Indian wear as they strutted the ramp for the label Kalki at the ultimate day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Donning a fish-cut lehenga with crystals, tassels and floral motifs, Janhvi looked like she came right out of a fairy tale as she sashayed the showcase called “Inara” by the label.

Interacting with IANS, Janhvi shared how the showstopper outfit made her feel. ”The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is such an honour, and I'm grateful for this unforgettable experience.”

Describing her outfit, she said: “I’m wearing a fish cut lehenga that carries beautiful handcrafted intricate details. It features stunning cut dana, tiki work, and kali embroidery, complemented by crystals, tassels, and floral motifs with a geometric mix.”

Director of Kalki, Nishit Gupta said that it takes “labour of love” from the artisans to make their designs.

Sharing details about the collection, Gupta shared: “Our upcoming collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature, the season of cherry blossom and the magic of florals over a confluence of spring and summer.”

Aditya, who flaunted the stunning men’s wear from the label, talked about how it’s designs resonate with the modern Indian man. He chose to go all black as he wore an achakan with crystals paired with well-tailored pants and a shirt.

“The perfectly tailored silhouette I wore, along with their entire INARA collection, was undeniably mesmerising.”

He added: “Walking alongside Janhvi was truly a fun experience for me!“

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor