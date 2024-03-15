LFW x FDCI: Medha Shankr gets 10/10 as she makes her runway debut

Mumbai, March 15 Actress Megha Shankr did make an impact with her acting prowess in the hit film “12th Fail” starring Vikrant Massey, however, she aced her debut walk on the runway too as a showstopper at the LFW x FDCI.

Medha turned muse for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini in collaboration with Lakmé Salon collection "The Elemental Symphony" on Day 3.

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend and actress Saba Azad and Imaad Shah of the band Madboy / Mink once again brought their disco funk to the stage as Medha strutted the runway.

Talking to IANS about her runway debut, Medha said: “I was very excited. It’s a very big name but when I was on stage I was very comfortable and at ease. It was a great and a memorable experience.”

Drawing inspiration from the elements of nature-Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Cosmos— the collection delves deep into the essence of what it means to be 'you'.

Paras and Shalini of Geisha Designs after showcasing at New York and Paris Fashion WeeK shared that each ensemble and every look is a celebration of confidence and joy, mirroring the beauty of a flower blooming in a garden.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor