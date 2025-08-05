Liam Neeson on actors coming late on set: Would never work with those people

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Hollywood star Liam Neeson has spoken about actors who are "two, three, four hours late" to set and said he will never work with them.

The 73-year-old star, who has worked in some of the most iconic actioners such as the “Taken” franchise and “Schindler's List” to name a few, said that he has heard “disturbing stories” about stars who show up late for filming and insisted he would “never work with those people”.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: “That’s very important. I hear disturbing stories about actors and actresses who are very gifted, but show up on the set two, three, four hours late. I would never work with those people. I think it’s so insulting. You have a crew of like 60, 70, 80 people waiting for you.

“The very least you can do is give them the respect by turning up on time.”

Meanwhile, Neeson has pivoted to comedy with his new movie “Naked Gun” and said he thinks his action hero days are now behind him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Variety: “The first Taken was 18 years ago, I was 54. Feels like a lifetime ago. I still get offered the occasional one. But I’m 73… I don’t want to insult audiences if they’re watching whole fight scenes and it’s not me.”

“I just wouldn’t do it. Up until recently, I liked doing my own fight stuff. But I don’t want to be doing that stuff with a Zimmer frame or walking stick. Sure, there might be another one out there, but nothing definite on the horizon.”

However, there is one genre of movie he will never do.

He said: “I’m a big believer in writers and the script. That’s the foundation stone, no matter what the genre. Except horror. I won’t do horror.”

