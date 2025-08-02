Liam Neeson on ‘Taken’: Feels like a lifetime ago

Los Angeles, Aug 2 Hollywood star Liam Neeson said that the first “Taken” film released in 2008 and feels like a “lifetime ago”. He feels that he is getting too old to feature in action movies after becoming renowned for parts in the genre.

He says that he doesn't want to "insult" viewers by taking on parts that are unsuitable for his age.

In an interview with Variety, Neeson said: "The first Taken was 18 years ago, I was 54. Feels like a lifetime ago. I still get offered the occasional one. But I'm 73… I don't want to insult audiences if they're watching whole fight scenes and it's not me. I just wouldn't do it.”

"Up until recently, I liked doing my own fight stuff. But I don't want to be doing that stuff with a Zimmer frame or walking stick. Sure, there might be another out there, but nothing definite on the horizon," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Neeson stars in The Naked Gun as Frank Drebin Jr, the son of the late Leslie Nielsen's hapless detective in the original movies. He shared that he did not rewatch the previous flicks after taking the lead role in Akiva Schaffer's legacy sequel.

He said: "No, I just trusted the script. And knew it would get better the more they worked on it. Akiva was the co-writer but there was always another writer on set - a friend of Akiva's obviously - and they would supply alternate endings to scenes. Try this, try that."

Liam and his co-star Pamela Anderson have been at the centre of romance rumours during the promotion of the film and he believes that the pair's "chemistry" was useful for some of the sexual innuendo in the movie.

The Star Wars actor said: "Yeah, there's a couple of outlandish scenes. From day one we just seemed to have a nice chemistry together and I trusted that and didn't want to work on it.

"Like, there's something happening here, it's nice, so just leave it alone and it'll grow, you know?"

The actor added: "We had dinner a couple of times. She's a wonderful baker. She made me sourdough bread. And her assistant made some beautiful muffins. Gluten-free muffins. Terrific. She's very into her gardening back home. But yeah, we had a couple of meals together."

Neeson feels that it was "serious business" for the cast during the making of the movie despite the hilarity involved in the scenes.

Asked if the actors burst into laughter during takes, he shared: "No, that didn't happen. When we rehearsed stuff, we'd get rid of our personal giggles. And some of the scenes require certain choreography - sight gags and stuff like that. I don't want to say it was always serious, far from it. But it was serious business, of course, shooting any movie and keeping a sense of lightness. You know, that's very important."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor