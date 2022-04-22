Liam Neeson's action thriller 'Memory' to release in India on April 29

Mumbai, April 22 Hollywood stars Liam Neeson and Monica Bellucci's upcoming actioner 'Memory' is all set to hit the big screens in India on April 29.

'Memory' follows the dark and dangerous life of Alex Lewis (Neeson), an assassin for hire who has a change of heart during a particular mission.

Deciding to spare his next target, Lewis has to know trace and finish off his employers before they get to him. With a ruthless FBI agent on his trail and age not on his side, what happens next forms the crux of the thrilling tale.

Filled with adrenaline pumping action sequences and unpredictable twists, the movie is helmed by 'Casino Royale' filmmaker Martin Campbell.

Apart from Neeson, 'Memory' also stars Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson.

PVR Pictures will release 'Memory' directed by Martin Campbell, starring Liam Neeson, Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and Ray Stevenson amongst others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor