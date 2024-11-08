Liam Payne death: Two arrested as investigators uncover new details in tragic fall

Washington [US], November 8 : The investigation into the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne has taken a new turn this week, with the arrest of two individuals connected to the tragic events surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

The 30-year-old singer, who was found dead after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, had been under the influence of several narcotics at the time of his death, according to the official autopsy report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two men arrested are a hotel maintenance worker and a suspected local drug dealer.

Both are accused of supplying Payne with the narcotics that were found in his system following his tragic fall.

The investigation has also led authorities to raid the home of an Argentine businessman, who is said to have falsely claimed to be Payne's manager during the singer's final days.

Although none of the individuals facing charges have been officially named by Argentine authorities, the situation is evolving as police continue to piece together the events leading to Payne's demise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, Payne's hotel room contained a mix of narcotics, alcoholic beverages, and several damaged items, suggesting a chaotic scene before his fatal fall.

Payne was reportedly under the influence of cocaine when he fell from the balcony. Authorities have also linked the singer's final hours to a confrontation with two women, "L" and "R," whom Payne had reportedly summoned via an escort app.

The women allegedly demanded USD 5,000 from Payne, a dispute that led to an argument and a confrontation in the hotel lobby.

After the altercation, the hotel manager called the singer's Argentine businessman friend to help resolve the situation, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In a further twist, the businessman involved in the investigation has reportedly been accused of "abandonment of a person," a charge related to his failure to notify Payne's family about his deteriorating state or to contact authorities after the singer's death.

The businessman, who did not directly report Payne's death to the authorities, has reportedly only cooperated with police through his lawyer. While the charge of abandonment does not require detention, it is a significant development in the case.

As part of their ongoing investigation, police raided nine different locations, including eight connected to the accused individuals.

The ninth location was the rented room of one of the women, "L," who had been in Payne's room hours before the fall.

Though "L" initially spoke with authorities, she has since disappeared, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Neighbours of the rented room reported hearing a dog barking inside, but the room appears to be vacant. Authorities are reportedly actively searching for her.

In the wake of these developments, Payne's body is being repatriated to the UK for his funeral.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the investigation continues to unfold, with police collecting numerous items, including nine mobile phones, computers, hard drives, and a jar of marijuana, which may provide further insight into the events of that fateful night.

