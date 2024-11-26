Liam Payne, Former One Direction Star, Dies in Fall After Attempted Hotel Escape in Buenos Aires, Says Report

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, died after reportedly falling from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to a TMZ report, Payne, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time, attempted to exit his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. Staff were reportedly aware of his intentions to use the balcony as an escape route.

Surveillance footage from the hotel reveals Liam Payne being escorted through the lobby by hotel staff, who appeared to struggle as he resisted their attempts to return him to his room. The employees used a master key to re-enter the room and place Payne back inside. A police report, obtained by TMZ, also indicated that the staff removed a mirror from the wall outside his room, likely to prevent any potential damage.

Shortly after, a hotel staff member called emergency services, expressing concern that Liam Payne might harm himself while attempting to use the balcony. In a 911 transcript obtained by TMZ, the employee stated, “I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid.”

Despite the warnings, the hotel decided to leave the 31-year-old singer alone in his room, leading to the fatal fall. Authorities later found Payne’s body on the ground, along with a bag he hadn’t been carrying earlier, indicating he had gathered his belongings before the fall. A hat was also discovered nearby, though he wasn’t wearing it during his last interaction with staff.

Initial investigations suggest that the 31-year-old singer attempted to move from his third-floor balcony to the second-floor balcony, likely in an effort to get closer to the ground before jumping. Two days after his death, a hotel worker discovered a brown leather bag on the second-floor balcony containing pills and a bottle of whiskey labeled "for Liam." It is believed that Payne threw the bag down, intending to retrieve it after reaching the second floor, according to TMZ.

