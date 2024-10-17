Liam Payne Passes Away: One Direction Singer Dies At 31 After Fall From Balcony In Argentina

Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction and solo artist, has reportedly died in Buenos Aires after falling from the third floor of a hotel, as reported by local media. The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 16.

The 31-year-old British singer was discovered deceased in the hotel’s interior courtyard located in the Palermo district, according to reports.Liam Payne gained international fame as part of the boy band, One Direction, which was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

The group, featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, along with Liam, became a global sensation before disbanding in 2016 as the members pursued solo careers.