Liam Payne spotted in public first time after being hospitalised in Italy

Los Angeles [US], October 3 : Singer Liam Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band ‘One Direction’ was clicked in the public for the first time since he underwent hospital treatment in Italy in September, reported People.

While girlfriend Kate Cassidy donned a gorgeous black blazer dress with a feather skirt and matching long boots, Payne, 30, wore a white T-shirt and a red-printed jacket outside the Caviar Kaspia restaurant in Paris.

In the September 19 TikTok video, Cassidy shared that the former ‘One Direction’ star was "out of the hospital" and on the mend following his treatment.

“I just want to let everybody know that he’s doing so much better,” said the influencer. “He is out of the hospital and he is in good hands,” reported People.

Following a renal ailment that required hospitalisation in August and the cancellation of his impending South American tour, Payne received treatment in Italy.

A representative for Payne did not immediately respond to People's request for comment at the time.

"Hey guys this really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently and I ended up in the hospital with a bad kidney infection," he said in a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Aug. 25. "We've started rehearsals and I've just been advised that now's really not the right time to be out on the road trying to recover from this."

"The best people around me are trying to help me recover as we speak but yeah we're going to have to reschedule it all,” Payne continued. “Please look out for ways to refund your tickets. I'm looking forward to seeing you guys soon.”

“Hopefully we'll put on an even bigger and better show. Thank you and sorry,” the former One Direction star added.

Payne and Cassidy were first spotted together in October 2022. The pair were rumoured to have broken up in May, though they spent time together this summer, including at Paul Wesley’s birthday festivities in St. Tropez.

Payne previously dated singer Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares six-year-old son Bear, and Maya Henry, reported People.

