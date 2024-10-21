Liam Payne's father Geoff pays tribute to his son

Washington [US], October 21 : Former One Direction member Liam Payne died in Buenos Aires on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. His father Geoff Payne paid tribute to his late son, reported People.

Geoff arrived at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, October 18, to reclaim his son's possessions and organise his repatriation to the UK.

After his arrival, he met a huge number of fans who gathered to pay their last tribute and expressed his gratitude towards them.

He also visited the shrines built in his son's memory, reading some of the notes admirers wrote to him and kissed a photograph of him.

Singer Liam Payne, the former 'One Direction' star, tragically passed away at the age of 31. The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise. Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram. "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone...," he wrote in his first Instagram Story.

Puth, 32, also shared a video of the two laughing with each other and added the text "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace," reported People.

In an Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of Payne discussing how Puth penned a song dedicated to him. "I am so sorry," Puth wrote in the caption.

After the sudden demise of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, his family issued an emotional statement, saying they were heartbroken.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the family said in a statement to PA Media, the UK and Ireland's national news agency.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," the statement further said.

Later as per the preliminary autopsy report the singer died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages.

The coroners also verified that "no defensive injuries were found," supporting local officials' claims that he allegedly jumped from the balcony of his hotel room before his death.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the musician's sudden death, reported People.

