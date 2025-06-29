Liam Payne's sisters react to late singer's final project 'Building the Band'

Washington [US], June 29 : The sisters of late singer Liam Payne, Ruth Gibbins and Nicola Payne, have shared heartfelt messages after watching the trailer for his final TV project, 'Building the Band.'

The Netflix series, which premieres on July 9, features 50 singers forming six bands sight unseen to compete for the top spot, with Payne providing guidance and advice as a mentor.

Nicola Payne, 37, expressed her pride in her brother's work, and said, "Over the years I've shared many achievements and momentous occasions as a proud sister, and I couldn't be prouder of this show... You truly are a shining star, miss you more than words can say, love you more than that," as quoted by E! News.

Ruth Gibbins, 34, also shared her emotional response, and said, "I'm heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show... He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!" as quoted by E! News.

The sisters' messages come eight months after Payne's untimely death in October, when he fell from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel room.

Ruth had previously shared a poignant message on Instagram, commemorating the six-month anniversary of his passing, expressing her ongoing grief and struggle to cope with the loss.

The Netflix series will premiere on July 9, offering fans a chance to see Payne's final project and his work as a mentor to young singers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor