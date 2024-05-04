'Life goes on': Asim Riaz Shares Photo with Mystery Girl After Breakup with Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz broke their relationship after 4 years of togetherness, leaving fans in shock. The announced their breakup in December 2023. Six months after their breakup Asim Riaz posted a picture with mysterious girl.

on Saturday Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim posted a photo on Instagram sitting in front of Masjid. Girl was seen lying head on Asims shoulder. He captioned it as Life goes on. Right after his post netizens started commenting on Asim's post. one user said that "Hum normal logo ko hi move on karne ke liye time lagta hein kya?" While others congratulated Asim saying they are happy for him.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love blossomed in Bigg Boss season 13. Their love story was unique but had to face lots of criticism. After dating for 4 years Himanish on December 6 announced that they are parting their ways. She wrote that they 'agreed to sacrifice their love for their respective religious beliefs.'