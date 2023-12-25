Lights, Camera, Reveal: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas Surprise

Bollywood celebrities' children often become the focus of paparazzi attention, and every detail about them becomes a hot topic. While some celebrities prefer to keep their children away from the camera, others eventually share glimpses of their little ones. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor initially kept their daughter's face hidden, but on Christmas, the couple decided to reveal their daughter Raha Kapoor to the world. Here's the first glimpse of Raha.

In recent Christmas celebrations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, like many other celebrities, joined friends for festive cheer. Initially, on the night of December 24, the couple attended a party with their families, where they were spotted without their daughter. However, at another Christmas gathering, Alia and Ranbir were seen celebrating with their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has announced her next project titled 'Jigra,' an action movie co-produced with Karan Johar. The film is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2024. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in 'Brahmastra.'