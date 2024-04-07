Lights off, candles lit: Imtiaz recollects magical moment inside studio with Rahman

Mumbai, April 7 Auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, recollected a magical experience which happened during the brainstorming session of the film’s music.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS and shared that the process of creating the song ‘Bida Karo’ was something else.

The song comes in the narrative structure during the final moments of the titular character played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Imtiaz told IANS: “For me the magical moment was when Rahman sir in the middle of the night said, ‘Let’s put the lights off and light the candles’. He then went on the piano. There was Rahman sir, me and Irshad (Irshad Kamil, the lyricist), and we were discussing a situation.”

“That’s how ‘Bida Karo’ came up in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Magically, Irshad, who prefers going home early, wrote the song then and there. The whole experience was something else,” he added.

