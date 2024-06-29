Lil Nas X’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ theme song features sample from the original

Los Angeles, June 29 Rapper Lil Nas X has released the theme song for the upcoming streaming film 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'.

The song, titled 'Here We Go', pays homage to the 1984 'Beverly Hills Cop' film by including a sample of the original 'Axel F' theme song, reports People magazine.

The song, written and performed by Harold Faltermeyer, also features one of Lil Nas X's infectious melodies.

Throughout the track, Lil Nas X, 25, recites confidence-building lyrics such as, "Move tell them make room / tell them make a way / tell them make a hole / Tell them boys they better hide / tell them lay low / tell them play it safe cause we don’t play at all."

According to People, Lil Nas X previously called the track one of the "best" songs he's ever created.

"So excited to release the best song of all time this Friday! Also, sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud," he wrote in a post on X on June 25.

He echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Netflix, in which he expressed that working on the track was "actually kind of insane" and made him "a bit emotional."

"I’m happy to do it. I hope I’m not slaughtered by people who love the original," he said while sitting down with some of the film's stars, including Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The upcoming film, available to stream on Netflix on July 3, follows Detective Axel Foley (played by Eddie Murphy) "back on the beat in Beverly Hills."

The original 'Beverly Hills Cop' hit theaters in 1984. 'Beverly Hills Cop II' followed in 1987, and 'Beverly Hills Cop III' opened in 1994.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor