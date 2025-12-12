Lili Reinhart diagnosed with endometriosis: Glad I trusted my body, listened to my gut

Los Angeles, Dec 12 Actress Lili Reinhart has shared that she has endometriosis. She went on to reveal how years of pain and confusion finally led to a confirmed diagnosis after laparoscopic surgery last week.

Endometriosis is a condition resulting from the appearance of endometrial tissue outside the uterus and causing pelvic pain, especially associated with menstruation.

Reinhart, who gained recognition for playing Betty Cooper in the teen drama series Riverdale and starred in the crime drama film Hustlers and the romantic drama film Chemical Hearts, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the hospital bed. She went on to share that her struggle began long before the diagnosis.

“Last week, I was officially diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery. Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms,” the actress wrote.

Reinhart said that she had “three hospital visits”.

“Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”

It was only when she began working with pelvic floor therapists that the word “endometriosis” even entered the conversation.

“It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain. I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis.”

“From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take—while, at the same time, another gynecologist told me I “probably didn’t have endo” and should just go on the pill,” she added.

The actress was happy that she listened to what her body was trying to tell her.

“I’m glad I trusted my body and listened to my gut and will continue advocating for others to do so.”

