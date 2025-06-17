'Lilo & Stitch' love action remake actor David HK Bell passes away

Washington DC [US], June 17 : Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who recently appeared in the live-action remake of 'Lilo & Stitch' and in shows like Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0, has passed away, reported Variety.

Bell's sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Monday. The cause of death has not been announced by her or the team of actors.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," Jalene Kanani Bell wrote in a Facebook post.

facebook.com/Jalene3/posts/pfbid02F3xdQiQiFGf9HHyH5iABdnRUrx9KuKJFys7MLz7uKT3vS9eA5xBV41ZdrKAnePb5l

David H. K. Bell is popularly known for playing Big Hawaiian Dude, a character who comedically drops his shaved ice dessert at the sight of an alien portal in the live-action remake of Disney's Lolo & Stitch.

Bell had recently shared photos from the "Lilo & Stitch" set on Instagram, as well as a clip from his audition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hekili Kenui Bell (@hekili97)

In the post, he shared a video of his iconic scene of dropping an ice cream.

As per Variety, David H K Bell was from Kaimuki and studied at Kalani High School. He was living in Waimea prior to his death and had worked as an assistant airport superintendent at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor