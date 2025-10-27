Lily Allen hints 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour "cheated" on her in new album 'West End Girl'

Los Angeles [US], October 27 : British singer Lily Allen seems to have turned her heartbreak into music.

According to Page Six, the 39-year-old singer has hinted that her husband, 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour, may have "cheated" on her through the lyrics of her new album, West End Girl.

The 14-track album, released last week, appears to tell the story of a broken marriage, betrayal, and emotional pain.

Although Allen does not mention Harbour by name, several songs suggest the breakdown of their relationship. In the song Dallas Major, she describes an "open" relationship where her partner "went astray."

In another track, P-sy Palace, she accuses her partner of living a "double life," recalling how she once found a stash of adult toys, lube, and "hundreds" of condoms, according to Page Six.

In 4chan Stan, Allen sings about finding a receipt for a designer handbag purchased in May 2024.

"You took someone shopping there in May 24," she sings. "You bought her a handbag, it wasn't cheap / I was in London, probably asleep."

She continues, "Why won't you tell me what her name is? This is outrageous / What, is she famous?"

On the other hand, in the song Tennis, she describes confronting her husband over messages from a woman named Madeline, asking whether "it was just sex, or is there emotion?"

She also reveals an "arrangement" in their marriage: "Be discreet and don't be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers."

According to Page Six, Allen, in an interview with a British magazine, spoke about the emotions that inspired the record.

"There are definitely some things that happened in my real life that are reflected on this record," she said. "Two people who were once together are not together. And that's really sad. It's hard. It's hard for me to not have my person, you know?"

Reports of Allen and Harbour's separation surfaced earlier this year. In February, as per Page Six, Allen revealed that she had entered a treatment center for "emotional turmoil." She filed for divorce last month. Harbour, 49, has not publicly commented on the split, though he made headlines in April for avoiding questions about Allen.

The couple got married in 2020 in Las Vegas, in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator. The marriage was Harbour's first, while Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two children.

