Lily Allen is drawn to the ‘danger and fear' of new projects

Los Angeles, May 27 Actress Lily Allen has shared that she draws inspiration from the thrill of doing new things, and often she is "attracted to danger and fear" emanating from them.

The 40-year-old singer made her West End debut in Danny Robins' thriller '2.22 - A Ghost Story' in 2021, in which she played lead character Jenny, a woman who thinks her London home is haunted and a ghost visits her child at 2.22am every night, reports ‘Female First UK’.

And because it was Lily's first stage show, it was the idea of the unknown that made her sign up for it. The 'Fear' hitmaker told her radio personality pal Miquita Oliver, 41, on the latest episode of their 'Miss Me?' podcast, "I have to say, when I signed on to do '2.22', that first play that I did, I don't know. I, kind of like, signed on to it because it seemed so scary, and I'm attracted to danger and fear in that way”.

However, doing '2.22 - A Ghost Story' did not turn out to be scary at all for Lily, and she had a lot of fun creating "close bonds" with the cast members, including horror TV series 'Archive 81' star Julia Chan, 42, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' film actor, Hadley Fraser, 45, and Jake Wood, 52, from the hit UK soap opera, 'EastEnders'.

The 'Smile' performer added, "I was not anticipating having as much fun on it as I did and, you know, forming such close bonds with the people that were on it. It was really a blast”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Lily, who previously has battled "emotional turmoil" following her split from 50-year-old actor David Harbour in 2024, has admitted she feels her "best" self when she is working.

The 'Everything's Just Wonderful' singer said, "I find that I'm the best, the most fun when I'm working, actually”.

Lily, who previously said she was attempting to be "less of a narcissist" in 2025, is two weeks into her social media hiatus, and described how she dealt with an "extremely heavy" wave of "sadness" and "loneliness" after she initially ditched it.

The star even compared her social media break to "withdrawing from drugs".

