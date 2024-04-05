Lily Allen shares her views on Beyonce's 'Jolene', says, "...could have done a bit more"

Washington [US], April 5 : English singer-songwriter and actor Lily Allen talked about Beyonce's latest track 'Jolene' and said, "I don't think the 'Jolene' one's good," reported People.

On the recent episode of the 'Miss Me?' podcast that Allen, 38, cohosts with her friend Miquita Oliver, the pair shared their thoughts on the 32-time Grammy winner, 42, covering an American singer-songwriter and actor Dolly Parton classic.

"I don't think the 'Jolene' one's good," Oliver, 39, said as they discussed Cowboy Carter Beyonce's eighth studio album.

"It's very weird that you cover the most successful songs in that genre," Allen replied.

"But I also feel like 'Jolene''s such an excellent song. Like, I've listened to the story of how Dolly Parton wrote it in about 20 minutes, like, over and over, because I just think it's so genius. And I don't know, it just felt a little bit like a kind of standard hip-hop beat under a 'Jolene' cover," Oliver said.

She added, "It's like, 'Let's do something with this song. If we're going to take it apart and put it back together. I feel like Beyonce could have done a bit more with that."

Allen agreed, saying, "Yeah, I just feel like it's quite an interesting thing to do when you're like trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre to cover."

"I mean, you do you, Beyonce, and she literally is doing her. Or is she doing Dolly?" the "Hard Out Here" singer said.

Despite what Allen and Oliver think, Beyonce recently made history as the first-ever Black female artist to top the Hot Country Songs chart with her single 'Texas Hold 'Em'' in February.

The same track also debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

Following the achievement, she received praise from Parton, 78, herself.

"I'm a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she's done a country album," the original "Jolene" hitmaker wrote in a statement via Instagram on February 22. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

She also previously stated that she wished "someone like Beyonce" would re-record the classic.

When announcing her album title back in mid-March, Beyonce said via Instagram that the project "was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed."

"This ain't a Country album. This is a Beyonce' album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y'all!" she concluded, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor