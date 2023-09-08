Lily Allen wishes husband David Harbour on their 3rd anniversary

Washington DC [US], September 8 : British singer-songwriter Lily Allen and American actor David Harbour have been married for three years, People reported.

On Thursday, Lily took to Instagram to post a throwback picture from the couple's wedding day in 2020.

She captioned the post, "3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress."

Allen and the ‘Stranger Things’ actor, are seen looking at each other in the photo.

The singer wore a veil to suit her white tiny wedding dress.

Allen and Harbour married in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. The pair married only a day after obtaining a marriage licence.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low-born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned his post from their wedding day at the time.

The couple first appeared together in January 2019 at the BAFTA Tea Party. She was pictured wearing an engagement ring in November of that year.

Harbour has taken on the role of stepfather to Allen's two daughters after their wedding.

In January, he took stepdaughter Marnie to a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden. Harbour then took one of the girls to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Minneapolis this summer.

Harbour told People in 2020 that he is proud to be part of the lives of Ethel and Marnie. "I'm in a relationship with three women, all of whom have very different opinions of me at various times," the Hellboy actor joked at the time.

Harbour said "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

