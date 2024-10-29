Lily Collins' husband Charlie McDowell discusses future family plans

Washington [US], October 29 : Charlie McDowell- the husband of 'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins has opened up about their future family plans during a special screening of his latest film 'The Summer Book' held recently.

The writer and director revealed that Collins and he are eager to embark on the next chapter of their lives together.

"We would like to," McDowell stated in an interview with E! News at the AFI premiere on October 27.

"We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!" he said.

Currently, the couple, married for three years, is focused on their collaborative project 'The Summer Book', with Collins serving as an executive producer.

Although she was unable to attend the screening due to her commitments in the West End production of 'Barcelona', McDowell expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering support throughout the filmmaking process.

"I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her," he said, praising her vital role during the shoot in Finland.

McDowell emphasized the strength of their partnership, noting, "She's been incredible support for the film."

The couple's bond has been evident since they made their relationship public on Instagram in 2019, and they have consistently highlighted the strength of their marriage.

Reflecting on their journey together, Collins shared in 2022, "We can kind of conquer anything," as per E! News.

She elaborated on how their relationship has withstood numerous changes, both personally and globally, saying, "I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time."

