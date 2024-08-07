Lily Collins reveals how 'Emily in Paris' helped her overcome personal style struggles

Washington [US], August 7 : Lily Collins has candidly shared how her role as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' has played a pivotal role in rediscovering her personal fashion sense.

In a recent interview reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about the transformative impact the character had on her style, revealing how it helped her overcome past struggles with self-expression.

Collins, who will soon be seen in the fourth season of the popular Netflix series, described a period in her life when she felt constrained by her wardrobe choices due to a previous relationship.

"I entered what I consider a 'dull period,' where I wore muted colours and avoided anything too bold or revealing," Collins recalled.

She explained that this shift stemmed from criticism she faced about her fashion choices, which led her to feel that taking up space with vibrant or voluminous clothing was undesirable.

The actress admitted that her experience with Emily Cooper allowed her to break free from those limitations.

"Emily, in a lovely way, takes up so much space. Mixing patterns and prints, textures, styles in a way that was foreign to me, I started to realise that I didn't have to be afraid of colour anymore," Collins said.

She credited the character's bold and eclectic style for helping her rediscover her own sense of fashion and confidence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Collins also addressed how her role as Emily Cooper has evolved over the seasons.

Reflecting on the show's upcoming fourth installment, she noted that it would explore deeper emotional layers.

"This season is the season of vulnerability," she teased adding, "There are 'messy' scenarios and 'emotional breakdowns' to come."

Furthermore, Collins discussed her personal growth beyond fashion, including her excitement for her upcoming role as Polly Pocket in a Mattel adaptation.

The film, which Collins will also produce, represents another step in her journey of embracing new and creative challenges.

Despite changes in the production team, with Lena Dunham recently stepping away after three years of work, Mattel is committed to the project.

"Polly Pocket is in active development, and we look forward to sharing updates on the project soon," a Mattel spokesperson confirmed according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The first part of 'Emily in Paris' Season four will premiere on Netflix on August 15, with the second part following on September 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor