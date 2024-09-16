Lily Collins starrer 'Emily in Paris' renewed for season 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : Popular rom-com series 'Emily in Paris' has been has been renewed for a fifth season. Actor Lily Collins shared an update about the show on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures of herself holding a cup in her hand with the title of the show on it. The caption along with the pictures reads, "It's official: EMILY IN PARIS is coming back for Season 5!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

'Emily in Paris' is an American romantic comedy-drama TV series created by Darren Star. The series stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper,

The second part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris recently started streaming on Netflix.

Recently, Lily Collins has shared exclusive insights into her favourite outfit from the latest episodes. Released on September 12, 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2 transports its titular character, Emily Cooper, from Paris to Rome, and with it, a noticeable shift in fashion.

Speaking to People magazine, Collins described one particular ensemble from the new episodes that stands out for her. "The outfit that really resonated with me was towards the end of the two episodes," Collins, 35, revealed, adding, "It featured a vintage Alaia skirt paired with a white collared shirt, flats, and a small scarf." She also shared that the look felt like a significant departure from Emily's previous style, embracing a more Italian aesthetic and practical, vacation-ready attire.

Collins elaborated on the inspiration behind the season's wardrobe. Fans have noted similarities between Emily's new looks and classic outfits worn by Audrey Hepburn in films like 'Roman Holiday'.

"Part 2 includes a nod to Audrey Hepburn's 'Charade' look at the top of the mountain, as well as 'Roman Holiday,'" Collins explained, adding, "In one scene, I wear large sunglasses, a fur coat, and a matching hat, reminiscent of Hepburn's iconic style," during an interview with People magazine.

She continued, "Marylin Fitoussi, our costume designer, always draws inspiration from iconic fashion moments but adds an Emily twist. It was essential for us to honour these classic images while maintaining Emily's unique style."

Season 4, Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' is streaming on Netflix, offering fans a blend of chic fashion and heartfelt moments against the picturesque backdrop of Rome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor