Lily Gladstone reveals how upset she was when Cate Blanchett didn't get Oscar

Los Angeles, March 10 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Lily Gladstone, who's a huge fan of Cate Blanchett, recently told 'People' magazine that she was disappointed when her "ultimate actress" did not win the Academy Award for her role as Elizabeth I in Shekhar Kapur's 1998 biographical period drama, says The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have idolised Cate Blanchett since I was a teenager. When ... she was up for 'Elizabeth' at the Oscars and didn't win, I remember just being really, really upset about that," this year's Best Actress Oscar nominee said to 'People'. "She is my ultimate actress. I think she is the great talent of this generation."

At the 71st Academy Awards, Blanchett was nominated alongside Fernanda Montenegro, Meryl Streep, Emily Watson and Gwyneth Paltrow, who ultimately won the Oscar for 'Shakespeare in Love', notes The Hollywood Reporter.

Gladstone, who is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese-directed movie, previously expressed during The Hollywood Reporter's actress roundtable how much she looked up to Blanchett in the industry.

"Philip Seymour Hoffman and Cate Blanchett. If I can diffuse the two of them into one, those are my two perfect actors," the actress said at the time. "Childhood inspirations, I wanted to be an Ewok, and that's what started all this madness."

Gladstone told 'People' that Blanchett has been "so kind" whenever they have run into each other during the busy awards season, and revealed that she also gave her some advice at one point.

"Her big tip was to keep up on your adaptogenic mushrooms through this whole period, which is great advice," Gladstone said. "That is a very quick, easy, self-care ritual that I can adapt, coming from one of the most brilliant actors alive."

