Lily Singh boards coming-of-age film 'Best of the Best'

Washington, DC [US], August 22 : Canadian YouTuber-turned-comedian Lilly Singh has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming film 'Best of the Best,' a coming-of-age story about friendship, competition, and Bollywood dance, according to Variety.

According to the publication, the movie tells the story of two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, who join their college's Bollywood dance team. As they prepare for the national championship, they soon realize that the competition is tougher and more unpredictable than they expected.

The cast also includes Chaneil Kular (Sex Education), Ankur Rathee (Four More Shots Please), Shreya Navile (Taish), Nico Greetham (The Prom), Janina Gavankar (Big Sky), Saara Chaudry (The Muppets Mayhem), and several others. Previously announced names include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Priyanka Kedia, and Hasan Minhaj.

The script was written by Hasan Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam. The duo is also producing the film alongside Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin and Ellen Schwartz are serving as executive producers.

Earlier in 2024, Lilly shared a reel with actor Siddharth Malhotra that went viral in no time. She captioned it, "You weren't allowed to go to house parties, so now you make dancing reels with friends @sidmalhotra @lilly."

Apart from her role in Best of the Best, Lilly has several projects lined up. The comedian is a part-owner and the Chief Hype Officer of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team.

Lilly is also the lead actor, co-writer, and producer of the upcoming comedy Doin' It, which had its world premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival. The film is set to hit theaters in the US on September 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor