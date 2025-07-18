'Limitless: Live Better Now' trailer shows Chris Hemsworth taking on big challenges

Washington, DC [US], July 18 : The new season of actor Chris Hemsworth's National Geographic series is finally here.

Titled 'Limitless: Live Better Now,' the three-part series will stream on Disney+ and Hulu from August 15, and later air on National Geographic on August 25.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows Hemsworth as he continues his journey to understand how to live a longer, healthier life. This time, the actor takes on even more intense challenges around the world to test the limits of his body and mind.

In the newly released trailer, Hemsworth is seen climbing a frozen 600-foot wall in the Swiss Alps, training with the South Korean Special Forces, and even learning how to play the drumsdespite never having played beforefor a surprise performance with Ed Sheeran.

Back in August 2024, Hemsworth amazed 70,000 fans in Bucharest, Romania by drumming live on stage for Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" during the singer's +-=/x tour.

"Making this series has been a life-changing journey. I've discovered so much about my own health, resilience and what it really means to live well," said Hemsworth. "I hope this next chapter inspires audiences to step outside their comfort zones and embrace challenges, because the impact it's had on my life has been truly profound."

The series was filmed over two years across six countries. It includes insights from scientists, doctors, MMA fighters, and more who help Hemsworth tackle fear, stress, and the effects of aging.

The executive producers include Tom Watt-Smith, Peter Loving, Arif Nurmohamed, and Jane Root for Nutopia; Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel for Protozoa; and Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson, and Brandon Hill for Wild State. Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are the executive producers for National Geographic.

