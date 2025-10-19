Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers passes away at 48, band offers emotional tribute

Los Angeles [US], October 19 : Bassist Sam Rivers, also a founding member of popular metal band Limp Bizkit, has passed away at 48.

The official Instagram handle of the band confirmed the news. Even though the cause behind his death remains unknown, Rivers had a history of alcohol-related liver disease, as per Variety.

"Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones and every one of them meant more because Sam was there," a part of the post read.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1977, Sam Rivers started playing music in middle school, starting with the instrument of tuba, as his friend, now Limp Bizkit drummer John Otto, played jazz drums.

Rivers later turned to bass and guitar and became friends with Limp Bizkit singer/rapper Fred Durst. The two went on to form a band called 'Malachi Sage', only to regroup later with Otto to form Limp Bizkit in 1994. Guitarist Wes Borland and DJ Lethal also joined the band.

Across their tenure as a band, Limp Bizkit released six studio albums and many other songs. Their second and third records, 'Significant Other' and 'Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water', even reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200. Their six other songs made it to the Billboard Hot 100, stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of their other popular tracks are 'Nookie', 'My Way', 'Take a Look Around', and 'Behind Blue Eyes'.

Limp Bizkit was also nominated for three Grammy Awards.

It was in 2015 when Rivers left the band due to health issues related to liver disease. However, he returned to the group in 2018 after a liver transplant.

